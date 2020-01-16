World Wrestlin-A is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (WWE, RDI, AMC, RGC, IMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 56.61. Reading Intl-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.98. Amc Entertainmen ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.13.

Regal Entertai-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.48, and Imax Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.92.

