World Fuel Svcs has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (INT, MPC, VLO, PSX, HFC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

World Fuel Svcs ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.0%. Following is Marathon Petrole with a projected earnings growth of 22.6%. Valero Energy ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 43.9%.

Phillips 66 follows with a projected earnings growth of 63.0%, and Hollyfrontier Co rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 96.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of World Fuel Svcs on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $31.69. Since that recommendation, shares of World Fuel Svcs have risen 36.6%. We continue to monitor World Fuel Svcs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.