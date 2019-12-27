World Acceptance has the Highest Beta in the Consumer Finance Industry (WRLD, SYF, SC, SLM, CACC)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
World Acceptance ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Synchrony Financ is next with a a beta of 1.4. Santander Consum ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
Slm Corp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Credit Acceptanc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of World Acceptance on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $104.41. Since that call, shares of World Acceptance have fallen 17.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest beta world acceptance synchrony financ santander consum slm corp credit acceptanc