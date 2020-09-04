Wolverine World has the Best Relative Performance in the Footwear Industry (WWW , CROX , SHOO , SKX , NKE )
Below are the top five companies in the Footwear industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Wolverine World (NYSE:WWW ) ranks first with a gain of 20.41%; Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX ) ranks second with a gain of 15.93%; and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO ) ranks third with a gain of 11.13%.
Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX ) follows with a gain of 4.86% and Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.12%.
