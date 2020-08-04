Wingstop Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.96%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.29 to a high of $98.02. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $97.20 on volume of 443,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wingstop Inc have traded between a low of $44.27 and a high of $107.43 and are now at $96.24, which is 117% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wingstop Inc on March 24th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Wingstop Inc have risen 27.7%. We continue to monitor WING for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.