Wingstop Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (WING , PZZA , TXRH , WEN , NDLS )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING ) ranks first with a gain of 3.73%; Papa John'S Intl (:PZZA ) ranks second with a gain of 2.54%; and Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH ) ranks third with a gain of 2.54%.

Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN ) follows with a gain of 1.62% and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Papa John'S Intl on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Papa John'S Intl have risen 37.6%. We continue to monitor Papa John'S Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.