Wingstop Inc is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (WING, WEN, DENN, LOCO, DNKN)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Wingstop Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.00. Wendy'S Co/The is next with a sales per share of $5.44. Denny'S Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $8.40.
El Pollo Loco Ho follows with a sales per share of $10.60, and Dunkin' Brands G rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $10.81.
