Wingstop Inc is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (WING, DENN, LOCO, DNKN, NDLS)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:38am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Wingstop Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.00. Denny'S Corp is next with a sales per share of $8.40. El Pollo Loco Ho ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $10.60.

Dunkin' Brands G follows with a sales per share of $10.81, and Noodles & Co rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $10.97.

Ticker(s): WING DENN LOCO NDLS

