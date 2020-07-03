Windstream Holdi is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (WIN, T, CNSL, VZ, IDT)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Windstream Holdi ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Following is At&T Inc with a a current ratio of 0.8. Consolidated Com ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.
Verizon Communic follows with a a current ratio of 0.9, and Idt Corp-Class B rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
