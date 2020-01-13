Windstream Holdi is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (WIN, CNSL, VZ, T, ATNI)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Windstream Holdi ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 96.31. Following is Consolidated Com with a a debt to asset ratio of 62.95. Verizon Communic ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.54.

At&T Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.19, and Atn Internationa rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.92.

