Williams-Sonoma Rises 2.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.89 to a high of $70.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.10 on volume of 431,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Williams-Sonoma has traded in a range of $26.01 to $77.00 and is now at $69.83, 168% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.