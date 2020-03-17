Williams-Sonoma has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (WSM, AAN, HVT, KIRK, RH)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Williams-Sonoma ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 16.2%. Following is Aaron'S Inc with a projected earnings growth of 30.6%. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 35.2%.

Kirkland'S Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 61.5%, and Rh rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 94.6%.

