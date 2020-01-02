Williams-Sonoma is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (WSM, HVT, RH, AAN, KIRK)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Williams-Sonoma ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.0%. Following is Haverty Furnitur with a future earnings growth of 5.3%. Rh ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 10.6%.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 17.3%, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 34.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Williams-Sonoma and will alert subscribers who have WSM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.