Williams-Sonoma is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (WSM, RH, PIR, AAN, HVT)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Williams-Sonoma ranks highest with a an RPE of $486,000. Following is Rh with a an RPE of $469,000. Pier 1 Imports ranks third highest with a an RPE of $400,000.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a an RPE of $294,000, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $231,000.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Williams-Sonoma. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Williams-Sonoma in search of a potential trend change.
