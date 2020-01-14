Williams-Sonoma is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (WSM, AAN, BBBY, HVT, PIR)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Williams-Sonoma ranks highest with a ROE of 2,117.2%. Aaron'S Inc is next with a ROE of 1,790.2%. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,515.2%.
Haverty Furnitur follows with a ROE of 736.7%, and Pier 1 Imports rounds out the top five with a ROE of 408.2%.
Pier 1 Imports rounds out the top five with a ROE of 408.2%.
