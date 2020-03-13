Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Approaches New Upside Target of $14.61

Shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) opened today above their pivot of $13.90 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $14.05. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $14.61 and $15.32.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) has potential upside of 146.3% based on a current price of $13.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $32.74. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.14 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams Cos Inc have traded between a low of $13.17 and a high of $29.55 and are now at $13.29, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

