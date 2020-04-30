Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Approaches New Downside Target of $19.07

Shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) opened today below their pivot of $19.35 and have already reached the first level of support at $19.23. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $19.07 and $18.79.

Potential upside of 73.1% exists for Williams Cos Inc, based on a current level of $18.91 and analysts' average consensus price target of $32.74. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.65, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $16.36.

Over the past year, Williams Cos Inc has traded in a range of $8.41 to $29.06 and is now at $18.91, 125% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Williams Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have WMB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.