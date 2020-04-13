Williams Cos Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.99%

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.92 to a high of $17.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.71 on volume of 7.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams Cos Inc have traded between a low of $8.41 and a high of $29.28 and are now at $16.90, which is 101% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Williams Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have WMB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.