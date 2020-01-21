Williams Cos Inc Falls 2.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.53 to a high of $23.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.77 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams Cos Inc have traded between a low of $21.90 and a high of $29.55 and are now at $23.33, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

