William Lyon-A is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (WLH, BZH, LGIH, CCS, IBP)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:27am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

William Lyon-A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 17,625.0%. Beazer Homes Usa is next with a EPS growth of 14,516.1%. Lgi Homes Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 11,087.4%.

Century Communit follows with a EPS growth of 8,346.2%, and Installed Buildi rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 8,321.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for William Lyon-A and will alert subscribers who have WLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): WLH BZH LGIH CCS IBP

