Whiting Petroleu Falls 34.50% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Whiting Petroleu (NYSE:WLL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.28 to a high of $3.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 34.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.61 on volume of 19.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Whiting Petroleu have traded between a low of $3.61 and a high of $30.94 and are now at $3.77, which is 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.