White Mountains has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WTM, HALL, MCY, STFC, STC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

White Mountains ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 163.1%. Hallmark Finl is next with a future earnings growth of 36.4%. Mercury Gen Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 34.8%.

State Auto Finl follows with a future earnings growth of 33.6%, and Stewart Info Svc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 23.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for State Auto Finl and will alert subscribers who have STFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.