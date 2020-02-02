White Mountains is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest Beta (WTM, ITIC, HALL, ERIE, MKL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

White Mountains ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Investors Title is next with a a beta of 0.7. Hallmark Finl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Erie Indemnity-A follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Markel Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

