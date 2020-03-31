Wgl Hldgs Inc is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (WGL, SWX, FGP, UGI, OGS)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.
Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 22.0%. Following is Southwest Gas Ho with a sales growth of 358.9%. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 740.1%.
Ugi Corp follows with a sales growth of 765.1%, and One Gas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 787.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ugi Corp on October 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.97. Since that call, shares of Ugi Corp have fallen 45.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
