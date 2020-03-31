MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Wgl Hldgs Inc is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (WGL, SWX, FGP, UGI, OGS)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:24am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 22.0%. Following is Southwest Gas Ho with a sales growth of 358.9%. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 740.1%.

Ugi Corp follows with a sales growth of 765.1%, and One Gas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 787.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ugi Corp on October 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.97. Since that call, shares of Ugi Corp have fallen 45.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth wgl hldgs inc southwest gas ho ferrellgas partners lp ugi corp one gas inc

Ticker(s): WGL SWX FGP UGI OGS

Contact Nick Russo