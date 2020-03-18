Weyerhaeuser Co is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WY , GEO , CXW , DLR , IRM )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks first with a gain of 11.80%; Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) ranks second with a gain of 10.21%; and Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW ) ranks third with a gain of 9.47%.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) follows with a gain of 7.56% and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.94%.

