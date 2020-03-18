Weyco Group has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Distributors Industry (WEYS, LKQ, CORE, GPC, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Weyco Group ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.25. Following is Lkq Corp with a a price to book ratio of 1.49. Core-Mark Holdin ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.04.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.21, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 29.56.

