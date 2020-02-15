MySmarTrend
Weyco Group is Among the Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (WEYS, LKQ, POOL, GPC, CORE)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Weyco Group ranks lowest with a sales per share of $27.91. Following is Lkq Corp with a sales per share of $32.74. Pool Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $69.40.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a sales per share of $115.74, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $345.71.

