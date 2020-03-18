Westrock Co has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, UFPT, IP, GPK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.58. Following is Ufp Technologies with a a price to book ratio of 1.09. Intl Paper Co ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.86.

Graphic Packagin follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.21, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.65.

