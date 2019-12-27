Westrock Co has the Highest Beta in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, IP, PKG, SEE, GPK)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Westrock Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Intl Paper Co is next with a a beta of 1.1. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Sealed Air Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
