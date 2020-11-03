Westrock Co Falls 8.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.29 to a high of $27.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.32 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Westrock Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.39 and the current low of $26.29 and are currently at $26.57 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

