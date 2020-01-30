MySmarTrend
Westrock Co Falls 3.93% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:55pm
By Nick Russo

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.11 to a high of $40.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.51 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Westrock Co have traded between a low of $31.94 and a high of $44.39 and are now at $40.05, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Westrock Co and will alert subscribers who have WRK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

