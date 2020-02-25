Westrock Co is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (WRK, IP, GPK, SON, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.62. Intl Paper Co is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.74. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.93.

Sonoco Products follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.07, and Bemis Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.28.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bemis Co and will alert subscribers who have BMS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.