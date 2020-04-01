Westrock Co is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (WRK, IP, UFPT, SEE, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Westrock Co ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 54.0%. Intl Paper Co is next with a projected earnings growth of 42.6%. Ufp Technologies ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.3%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 39.1%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 37.3%.

