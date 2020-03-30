Western Union (WU) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $19.32

Western Union (NYSE:WU) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $19.96 today and has reached the first level of support at $19.32. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $18.89 and $17.82.

Over the past year, Western Union has traded in a range of $17.70 to $28.44 and is now at $19.74, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Potential upside of 6.0% exists for Western Union, based on a current level of $19.74 and analysts' average consensus price target of $20.93. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.80 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $24.37.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Western Union on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.63. Since that call, shares of Western Union have fallen 19.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.