Western Union (WU) Breaks Through Support at $20.35

Shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) opened today below their pivot of $20.77 and have already reached the first level of support at $20.35. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $19.70 and $18.63.

Western Union share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.44 and a 52-week low of $17.93 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $20.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 1.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) defies analysts with a current price ($20.99) 0.3% above its average consensus price target of $20.93. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.77 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $25.84.

