Western Union Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.64%

Western Union (NYSE:WU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.18 to a high of $20.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.12 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Western Union has traded in a range of $17.93 to $28.44 and is now at $19.26, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.