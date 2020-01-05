Western Union Falls 1.84% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Western Union (NYSE:WU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.59 to a high of $19.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.66 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Western Union share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.44 and a 52-week low of $17.39 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $18.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

