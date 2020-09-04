Western Asset Mo has the Highest Sales Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry (WMC, ARR, NRZ, ARI, MITT)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Western Asset Mo ranks highest with a sales growth of 38,632.8%. Armour Residenti is next with a sales growth of 37,861.2%. New Resident ranks third highest with a sales growth of 6,911.6%.

Apollo Commercia follows with a sales growth of 6,515.7%, and Ag Mortgage Inve rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 4,585.4%.

