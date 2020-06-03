Western Asset Mo has the Best Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry (WMC , ORC , TWO , ACRE , MFA )

Below are the top five companies in the Mortgage REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Western Asset Mo (NYSE:WMC ) ranks first with a loss of 0.19%; Orchid Island Ca (NYSE:ORC ) ranks second with a loss of 0.49%; and Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO ) ranks third with a loss of 1.33%.

Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE ) follows with a loss of 1.93% and Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.98%.

