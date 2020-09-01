Western Asset Mo is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (WMC, ARR, NRZ, ARI, MITT)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Western Asset Mo ranks highest with a sales growth of 38,632.8%. Following is Armour Residenti with a sales growth of 37,861.2%. New Resident ranks third highest with a sales growth of 6,911.6%.

Apollo Commercia follows with a sales growth of 6,515.7%, and Ag Mortgage Inve rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 4,585.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ag Mortgage Inve on March 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.75. Since that call, shares of Ag Mortgage Inve have fallen 6.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.