Western Asset Mo is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WMC , TWO , STWD , ARI , IVR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Mortgage REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Western Asset Mo (NYSE:WMC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.05%; Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO ) ranks second with a gain of 0.73%; and Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD ) ranks third with a gain of 0.51%.

Apollo Commercia (NYSE:ARI ) follows with a gain of 0.49% and Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.41%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Invesco Mortgage on November 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Invesco Mortgage have risen 6.3%. We continue to monitor Invesco Mortgage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.