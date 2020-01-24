Western Asset Mo is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WMC , ORC , IVR , AGNC , ARR )

Below are the top five companies in the Mortgage REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Western Asset Mo (NYSE:WMC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.13%; Orchid Island Ca (NYSE:ORC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.63%; and Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.46%.

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) follows with a gain of 0.38% and Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.37%.

