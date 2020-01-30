MySmarTrend
Wesco Intl Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.04%

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:55pm
By Shiri Gupta

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.95 to a high of $52.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.75 on volume of 756,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wesco Intl and will alert subscribers who have WCC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Wesco Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.32 and a 52-week low of $42.03 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $51.27 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 0.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

