Wesco Intl Rises 6.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.64 to a high of $59.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.45 on volume of 706,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Wesco Intl has traded in a range of $42.03 to $59.84 and is now at $59.19, 41% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wesco Intl on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Wesco Intl have risen 15.2%. We continue to monitor WCC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.