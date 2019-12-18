Werner Ent Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.31%

Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.99 to a high of $36.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.68 on volume of 63,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Werner Ent has traded in a range of $21.45 to $37.49 and is now at $36.26, 69% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

