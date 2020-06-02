Werner Ent Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.02%

Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.29 to a high of $40.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.24 on volume of 188,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Werner Ent has traded in a range of $21.45 to $40.03 and is now at $39.55, 84% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

