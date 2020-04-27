Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $27.35

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $26.86 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $27.35. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $27.78 and $28.70.

Over the past year, Wells Fargo & Co has traded in a range of $25.11 to $54.75 and is now at $27.50, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.8%.

Potential upside of 122.5% exists for Wells Fargo & Co, based on a current level of $27.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.70 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.75.

