Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Breaks Through Support at $47.06

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened today below their pivot of $47.28 and have already reached the first level of support at $47.06. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $47.00 and $46.72 will be of interest.

Wells Fargo & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.75 and a 52-week low of $43.34 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $47.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Wells Fargo & Co has overhead space with shares priced $47.15, or 22.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.92 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.18.

