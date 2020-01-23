Wells Fargo & Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.13%

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.08 to a high of $48.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.53 on volume of 5.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wells Fargo & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.75 and a 52-week low of $43.34 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $48.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wells Fargo & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wells Fargo & Co in search of a potential trend change.