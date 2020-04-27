Wells Fargo & Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.31%

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.16 to a high of $27.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.58 on volume of 20.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have traded between a low of $25.11 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $28.22, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.11% lower and 5.84% lower over the past week, respectively.